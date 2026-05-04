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Home / India / PM Modi to visit BJP headquarters this evening after poll results; likely to address party workers

PM Modi to visit BJP headquarters this evening after poll results; likely to address party workers

The BJP is forging a possible victory path in West Bengal with lead on 178 seats against the ruling TMC's 92 and surging ahead in Assam

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PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 01:13 PM May 04, 2026 IST
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Narendra Modi. File photo
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Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit the BJP headquarters here on Monday evening, as trends indicated a win for the party in West Bengal and Assam.

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The prime minister is also expected to address party workers at the BJP headquarters as has been the case during previous election victories.

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"Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi Ji will visit BJP HQ, New Delhi today at 6 PM," BJP chief spokesperson Anil Baluni said in a post on X.

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Besides West Bengal and Assam, the NDA is also likely to retain power in Puducherry.

The BJP is forging a possible victory path in West Bengal with leads on 178 seats against the ruling TMC's 92 and surging ahead in Assam while actor-politician Vijay's TVK is set for a stunning debut in Tamil Nadu, ahead on 105 seats, leaving the ruling DMK in number three position, according to trends on the Election Commission website.

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As votes were counted for assembly elections in West Bengal, Assam, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Puducherry, the east seemed set to be coloured a vivid saffron.

In Kerala, the fading bastion of the Left, the Congress was ahead on 59 seats, the CPM on 29 and the CPI on nine.

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