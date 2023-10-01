 PM Modi to visit Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan on October 2, to launch multiple development projects : The Tribune India

Will launch and lay stone for development projects worth about Rs 7,000 crore in Rajasthan and around Rs 19,260 crore in MP

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. PTI file



PTI

New Delhi, October 1

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch multiple development projects in Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh during his visit to the two states on Monday.

The Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said he will launch and lay the foundation stone for development projects worth about Rs 7,000 crore in Rajasthan and around Rs 19,260 crore in Madhya Pradesh.

During his visit to Chittorgarh in Rajasthan, he will inaugurate the Mehsana-Bathinda-Gurdaspur gas pipeline, built at a cost of Rs 4,500 crore in yet another step to promote a gas-based economy, it said.

The prime minister will also inaugurate Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited’s (HPCL) LPG plant in Abu Road. This plant will bottle and distribute 86 lakh cylinders per annum, resulting in net reduction in running trucks carrying the cylinders by around 0.75 million kilometres annually. This will help to cut down about 0.5 million tons of CO2 emission per annum, it said.

Among the other projects, he will throw open a four-lane road on NH-12 (new NH-52) on the Darah-Jhalawar-Teendhar section, which has been constructed at a cost of more than Rs 1,480 crore.

This will help ease the transportation of the produce of mines from Kota and Jhalawar districts, the statement said.

Foundation stones for constructing and widening the railway overbridge from two lanes to four in Sawai Madhopur will also be laid.

Modi will inaugurate several railway projects, tourism facilities and a permanent campus of the Indian Institute of Information Technology, Kota.

During his visit to Gwalior in Madhya Pradesh, he will inaugurate the Delhi-Vadodara Expressway, which has been developed at a cost of about Rs 11,895 crore. He will also lay the foundation stone for five different road projects worth over Rs 1,880 crore, the statement said.

In line with his vision to ensure a pucca house for every family, the prime minister will initiate the ‘grih pravesh’ ceremony of over 2.2 lakh homes built under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana - Gramin, it said.

He will also inaugurate the houses constructed under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana - Urban at a cost of about Rs 140 crore.

As part of the government’s focus on providing safe and adequate drinking water, Modi will lay the foundation stone of Jal Jeevan Mission projects worth over Rs 1,530 crore in Gwalior and Sheopur districts. These projects will together benefit more than 720 villages in the region.

Modi will also lay the foundation stone of nine health centres under the Ayushman Bharat Health Infrastructure Mission and inaugurate and launch several other projects.

Assembly polls in both Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan are expected to be held in November-December.

