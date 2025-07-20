PM Modi to visit Maldives, his first visit after standoff, on July 25

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit the Maldives under President Mohamed Muizzu’s administration, his first visit since the recent strain in bilateral relations, from July 25 to 26.

The visit is seen as a critical opportunity to address lingering concerns, foster mutual cooperation, and reaffirm India's 'Neighbourhood First' policy in the Indian Ocean region.

The focus will be on rebuilding trust and establishing a more robust partnership, crucial for regional stability and India's strategic interests.

PM Modi's last bilateral visit to the Maldives was in June 2019.

"The Prime Minister will undertake a state visit to Maldives from July 25-26 on the invitation of the President of the Republic of Maldives, Mohamed Muizzu. This will be the Prime Minister's third visit to Maldives, and the first visit by a Head of State or Government to Maldives during the Presidency of Mohamed Muizzu," the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in a statement.

The prime minister will be the ‘Guest of Honour’ at the celebrations of the 60th anniversary of the independence of Maldives, the readout said.

It said the PM will meet Maldives President Muizzu and hold discussions on issues of mutual interest. “The two leaders will also take stock of the progress in the implementation of the India-Maldives Joint Vision for a ‘Comprehensive Economic and Maritime Security Partnership’, adopted during the state visit of the President of Maldives to India in October 2024.”

Prior to his Maldives visit, the PM will visit the UK on July 23 and July 24, where he will sign the landmark India-UK Free Trade Agreement.

This will be Modi’s fourth visit to the UK. The PM will hold bilateral discussions with PM Keir Starmer. Besides, he is also expected to call on King Charles III.

"During the visit, the two sides will review the progress of the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership with a specific focus on trade and economy, technology and innovation, defence and security, climate, health, education and people-to-people ties," the MEA said.