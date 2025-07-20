DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket Simply Punjab Simply Haryana
Home / India / PM Modi to visit Maldives, his first visit after standoff, on July 25

PM Modi to visit Maldives, his first visit after standoff, on July 25

The PM also to visit the UK for signing the Free Trade Agreement
article_Author
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 02:22 PM Jul 20, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Narendra Modi. File photo
Advertisement

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit the Maldives under President Mohamed Muizzu’s administration, his first visit since the recent strain in bilateral relations, from July 25 to 26.

Advertisement

The visit is seen as a critical opportunity to address lingering concerns, foster mutual cooperation, and reaffirm India's 'Neighbourhood First' policy in the Indian Ocean region.

The focus will be on rebuilding trust and establishing a more robust partnership, crucial for regional stability and India's strategic interests.

Advertisement

PM Modi's last bilateral visit to the Maldives was in June 2019.

"The Prime Minister will undertake a state visit to Maldives from July 25-26 on the invitation of the President of the Republic of Maldives, Mohamed Muizzu. This will be the Prime Minister's third visit to Maldives, and the first visit by a Head of State or Government to Maldives during the Presidency of Mohamed Muizzu," the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in a statement.

Advertisement

The prime minister will be the ‘Guest of Honour’ at the celebrations of the 60th anniversary of the independence of Maldives, the readout said.

It said the PM will meet Maldives President Muizzu and hold discussions on issues of mutual interest. “The two leaders will also take stock of the progress in the implementation of the India-Maldives Joint Vision for a ‘Comprehensive Economic and Maritime Security Partnership’, adopted during the state visit of the President of Maldives to India in October 2024.”

Prior to his Maldives visit, the PM will visit the UK on July 23 and July 24, where he will sign the landmark India-UK Free Trade Agreement.

This will be Modi’s fourth visit to the UK. The PM will hold bilateral discussions with PM Keir Starmer. Besides, he is also expected to call on King Charles III.

"During the visit, the two sides will review the progress of the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership with a specific focus on trade and economy, technology and innovation, defence and security, climate, health, education and people-to-people ties," the MEA said.

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts