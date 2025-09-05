DT
Home / India / PM Modi to visit Punjab, other flood-affected states soon

PM Modi to visit Punjab, other flood-affected states soon

According to sources, Prime Minister’s visit to Punjab is still being finalised
Aditi Tandon
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 11:18 PM Sep 05, 2025 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a gathering in New Delhi. PMO/PTI file
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will soon visit the flood-affected states, including Punjab, and review the situation, government sources said on Friday.

The sources said Prime Minister’s visit to Punjab was still being finalised and the schedule would be announced soon.

On Thursday, Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan toured Punjab to assess the flood situation.

Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah toured Jammu and Kashmir to review the flood situation.

Several fences and border posts along the International Border in Punjab and Jammu and Kashmir have been destroyed in recent floods.

