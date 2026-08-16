PM Modi, top BJP leaders pay tributes to Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his death anniversary

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and senior BJP leaders paid glowing tributes to former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee on the anniversary of his death, emphasising his unparalleled role in India's progress.

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The leaders, including Modi and BJP president Nitin Nabin, visited Vajpayee's memorial, 'Sadaiv Atal,' located on the banks of the Yamuna in the national capital, to pay their floral tributes.

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Union Home Minister Amit Shah unveiled a statue of Vajpayee in the Chittorgarh district of Rajasthan. The Delhi government launched 25 new 'Atal Canteens' to provide hygienic, subsidised meals to low-income families.

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Vajpayee, the first BJP leader to become Prime Minister, was born on December 25, 1924, in Gwalior and died on August 16, 2018, in New Delhi.

Modi described Vajpayee as an extraordinary statesman with remarkable vision who dedicated his life to serving the nation.

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“Remembering Atal Ji on his 'Punya Tithi'. An extraordinary statesman blessed with remarkable vision, he dedicated his life to the service of our nation,” Modi said.

He added that Vajpayee's words and efforts inspired generations and that his leadership significantly strengthened the country. “His focus on good governance and public welfare will always continue to guide us,” he said.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also visited Vajpayee's memorial and said that under his leadership, India achieved new heights in economic and social development.

“His contribution to India's progress will always be remembered. His personality, ideals and unwavering commitment to serving the nation will always remain a source of inspiration for us,” he said.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah highlighted that the former Prime Minister's value-based politics brought the vision of 'Antyodaya' and good governance to the ground for the first time.

He described Vajpayee as a patriotic politician who devoted every moment of his life to the nation.

“On one hand, he made the entire world aware of India's strength through nuclear tests and the Kargil War, while on the other hand, his value-based politics brought the vision of Antyodaya and good governance to the ground for the first time,” he said.

BJP president Nabin also visited Vajpayee's memorial to pay homage. “A towering statesman and true visionary, Atal Ji's life was dedicated to national service, integrity, and good governance. His ideals will forever guide our path towards nation-building,” he said.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath paid floral tributes to Vajpayee at his statue in Lucknow. “Revered Atal ji was as effortlessly simple and straightforward as he was unwavering in his resolve; during the Kargil conflict, the world acknowledged the steel of his determination. Salutations to his sacred memories,” he said.

Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari said Vajpayee is an inspiration to millions of workers. “As a skilled organiser, Atal Ji's life, rooted in ideology and principles, was always dedicated to the nation. On his death anniversary today, millions of tributes to him,” he said.

Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said the former Prime Minister and the founder of the BJP is an inspiration for millions of workers. “I offer my deepest respects. The strong foundation he laid for good governance, development, and national pride, by placing the nation's interest above all, will forever guide us,” he said.

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta also visited Vajpayee's memorial and paid floral tributes to him. She noted that the former Prime Minister instilled values of national service, organisational discipline, and the dignity of public life in countless workers such as herself.