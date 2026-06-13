PM Modi, Trump to hold bilateral meeting on G7 sidelines

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump will hold a bilateral meeting on the sidelines of the G7 Summit in France next week, marking their first face-to-face interaction in more than a year and offering an opportunity for the two leaders to take stock of a relationship that has witnessed both cooperation and strains in recent months.

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The meeting comes against the backdrop of rising tensions in the Middle East and growing concerns over attacks on commercial shipping in the region. The issue has acquired added significance for India following the death of three Indian nationals in a recent US Navy strike on a merchant vessel, underlining the risks posed to global trade routes and the large Indian diaspora living in the west Asian region.

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A senior US administration official confirmed that the two leaders are scheduled to meet during the summit in Evian-les-Bains on June 16-17.

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The talks will be the first in-person meeting between Modi and Trump since the Indian Prime Minister’s visit to Washington in February 2025, shortly after Trump’s return to the White House.

Modi is attending the summit at the invitation of French President Emmanuel Macron, continuing a streak that has seen India participate in successive G7 outreach sessions despite not being a member of the grouping. The Prime Minister is expected to hold several bilateral meetings with world leaders during the visit.

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The Modi-Trump meeting assumes significance as India-US ties have faced occasional friction over trade policies, India’s purchases of Russian oil and Trump’s repeated assertions that Washington played a role in ending last year’s India-Pakistan military standoff.

While some of these differences remain unresolved, recent diplomatic engagements have indicated efforts by both sides to prevent them from overshadowing the broader strategic partnership.

The talks are expected to provide an opportunity for the two leaders to exchange views on the deteriorating security situation in West Asia, where fears of a wider regional conflict have intensified. New Delhi has been closely monitoring developments, given its dependence on the region for energy supplies and the presence of millions of Indian citizens across Gulf countries.

Besides regional security, trade is expected to be a major item on the agenda. India and the United States are negotiating a bilateral trade agreement, with officials on both sides seeking to resolve differences over tariffs and market access.

Officials say the G7 summit will provide an opportunity for discussions on global developments, including economic growth, emerging technologies, artificial intelligence and geopolitical tensions. The G7 gathering is expected to focus on rebuilding international cooperation and strengthening partnerships amid growing global uncertainties.

Modi’s visit to France forms part of a two-nation tour that will also take him to Slovakia. Before attending the G7 summit, he is scheduled to hold talks with President Macron aimed at reviewing the India-France strategic partnership and expanding cooperation in areas ranging from defence and technology to innovation and clean energy.

The Modi-Trump meeting is likely to be closely watched, with analysts viewing it as an important indicator of the direction of India-US relations under Trump’s second term and a chance for both leaders to inject fresh momentum into one of Washington’s most consequential partnerships in the Indo-Pacific.