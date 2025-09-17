PM Modi turns 75, BJP celebrates with ‘Sewa Pakhwada’          

Prime Minister Narendra Modi turned 75 on Wednesday, with the BJP launching over a fortnight-long ‘Sewa Pakhwada’ to mark the birthday of its leader.

The BJP-run governments at the Centre and states have lined up an array of outreach, welfare, development and awareness programmes, ranging from health camps to cleanliness drives, get-togethers of intellectuals and fairs to promote indigenous products across the country till October 2.

Modi himself is travelling to Dhar in Madhya Pradesh to kick off a nationwide campaign focusing on women’s and children’s health and nutrition.

He will launch a slew of other development programmes, including one with focus on tribal population, and address people as well.

BJP leaders, allies and members of other parties extended birthday wishes to Modi, who has led his party to unprecedented geographical expansion and electoral success since 2014.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said Modi with his visionary leadership, dedication to the nation and untiring hard work has given the country new energy and shown it a new direction.

He has enhanced India's capability and respect globally, and his commitment to people's and the poor's welfare is exemplary, Singh said.

BJP president JP Nadda said PM Modi has taken many transformative steps to build an "aatmanirbhar and Viksit Bharat" with the goal of progress of every section of society.

President Droupadi Murmu greeted Modi on his birthday and praised him for instilling a culture of achieving great goals in the country.

"Today, the global community is also expressing its faith in your guidance," Murmu said in her birthday greetings to the PM.

Modi was born on September 17, 1950 in a small town, Vadnagar, in Gujarat.