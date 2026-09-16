PM Modi turns 76 on Thursday, top NDA allies Naidu, Shinde, Chirag to join celebrations

Stalwarts of the ruling National Democratic Alliance, including TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu, Shiv Sena president Eknath Shinde, LJP president Chirag Paswan and others, will join events planned by the BJP at three major locations on Thursday as Prime Minister Narendra Modi turns 76.

Naidu and Paswan will join the event in Varanasi, where Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will lead prayers for Modi’s health and long life.

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The Varanasi event will see 51 bikers collect Ganga Jal and proceed to the Kashi Vishwanath Temple, where Singh and Yogi will join them for prayers.

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Later, they will inaugurate an exhibition on PM Modi’s 25 years in public leadership. This will be followed by a public meeting to be attended by Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Naidu, Union Minister Chirag Paswan, Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Ministers Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak, State BJP president Pankaj Chaudhary and programme convenor VD Sharma.

In Gujarat’s Vadnagar, Amit Shah will lead the celebrations with the flagging off of a bike rally and a cleanliness campaign.

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Vadnagar is the birthplace of Modi.

Shah will offer prayers at the Jagannath Temple in the city and will be joined by Shinde and Apna Dal leader Anupriya Patel.

Shah will also lead another event where BJP cadres will light lamps as Modi turns 75.

A third event at Ujjain will be led by BJP president Nitin Nabin, who will start the day with a blood donation campaign in Delhi.

The BJP has decided to mark Modi’s 25 years in public life with a month-long programme, which will start with the Prime Minister’s birthday tomorrow and conclude on November 17.

Modi took oath as Chief Minister of Gujarat on October 7, 2001, and completed 25 years in public life on October 7 this year.

Modi was born on September 17, 1950, in Gujarat’s Vadnagar and is the first Indian Prime Minister to have been born after Independence.