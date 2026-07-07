PM Modi unveils ‘Ganga-Mahakam Vision’ to redefine India-Indonesia ties

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday unveiled an ambitious “Ganga-Mahakam Vision” to redefine India-Indonesia ties, proposing a long-term strategic partnership spanning maritime security, defence, connectivity, economic growth and the Global South, while placing the joint development of Indonesia’s Sabang port and India’s Great Nicobar project at the heart of the two countries’ Indo-Pacific cooperation.

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Addressing the Indonesian Parliament after holding summit talks with President Prabowo Subianto, Modi said the two maritime neighbours were entering “a new era” of partnership and outlined a five-pillar framework centred on civilisational links, shared development, strategic trust, maritime prosperity and a stronger voice for the Global South.

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“From Sabang to Great Nicobar, from the Malacca gateway to the Indo-Pacific, we will create new opportunities in connectivity, logistics, blue economy, maritime security and trade resilience,” Modi said, underscoring the strategic importance of the two ports located near one of the world’s busiest shipping lanes.

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The vision comes a day after India and Indonesia agreed to jointly develop Sabang port in Indonesia’s Aceh province, barely 100 miles from India’s upcoming Great Nicobar transhipment port project, a move expected to significantly strengthen maritime connectivity and strategic cooperation in the eastern Indian Ocean.

Describing India and Indonesia as “natural partners” and major maritime powers, Modi said the two countries together represented nearly one-fifth of humanity and could shape the future of the Indo-Pacific through closer cooperation in defence, trade, technology and security.

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Calling democracy the bedrock of the relationship, Modi said India, the “Mother of Democracy”, and Indonesia, the world's third-largest democracy, had demonstrated that diversity strengthens democratic institutions and drives economic growth.

The Prime Minister also pitched deeper cooperation in futuristic sectors, particularly space technology, saying India was ready to assist Indonesia in developing satellite launch facilities while expanding collaboration in satellite applications and capacity building. He noted that Indonesia’s Biak tracking facilities had long supported India’s space programme.

Seeking stronger strategic coordination, Modi reiterated India’s support for a free, open and inclusive Indo-Pacific with ASEAN at its centre and called for closer cooperation in maritime security, counter-terrorism, cyber security and defence. He thanked Indonesia for standing with India after the Pahalgam terror attack and said the two countries should further strengthen cooperation against terrorism, cyber threats, terror financing and radicalisation.

On global issues, Modi renewed India’s call for reforms of the UN Security Council, saying the changing world order required greater representation for developing countries. He also welcomed Indonesia’s entry into BRICS and said the two countries could work together during India’s BRICS Chairship this year to make the grouping more responsive to the priorities of the Global South.

Highlighting the deep civilisational links between the two countries, Modi recalled their shared heritage rooted in the Ramayana, Mahabharata, Nalanda, Borobudur and Prambanan, saying the relationship extended far beyond diplomacy to centuries of cultural exchange across the Indian Ocean.

The Prime Minister also invited Indonesian parliamentarians to visit India and expressed confidence that the two countries would remain “Partners Forever”, working together for shared prosperity and regional stability.