PM Modi unveils Rs 13K crore scheme for artisans

Tribune News Service

Aditi Tandon

New Delhi, September 17

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today launched an ambitious support scheme for hand and tool artisans, describing them as the “backbone of society”.

Addressing a mammoth gathering of Vishwakarmas (traditional description for craftspersons who work with hands and tools) at the newly built International Convention Centre Yashobhoomi in Dwarka, the PM said his government was committed to give priority to the deprived.

“Modi is here as a servant of the marginalised, for whom no one else ever spared a thought,” the PM said, noting that Yashobhoomi, the world-class convention centre, would make Indian local arts global and link Indian artisans to the world supply chains.

The PM earlier inaugurated phase 1 of Yashobhoomi, the second majestic exhibition hall after Delhi’s Bharat Mandapam, which hosted the G20 leaders recently, and urged people to “first be vocal for local and then make local products global”. He dwelt at length on the nuances of the PM Vishwakarma scheme, launched on Vishwakarma Day. The plan will cater mainly to OBCs, SCs and STs, primarily engaged in rural trades.

PM Modi said the scheme, on which Rs 13,000 crore will be spent initially, will cover 18 crafts. “Modi will take your guarantee,” he told the artisans about the scheme that will offer Rs 1 lakh guarantee-free loan in the first tranche and Rs 2 lakh in the second tranche, once the first part has been repaid.

54% of population

‘PM Vishwakarma’ will cater mainly to OBCs, SCs and STs engaged in 18 crafts

Scheme will offer Rs 1 lakh guarantee-free loan in first tranche

Another Rs 2 lakh will be offered in second tranche, once first part is repaid

A majority of Vishwakarmas is OBC, making up for 54% of India’s population

