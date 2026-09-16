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Home / India / PM Modi urges global semiconductor giants to deepen partnership with India

PM Modi urges global semiconductor giants to deepen partnership with India

At high-level roundtable ahead of SEMICON India 2026, Prime Minister Narendra Modi calls for greater industry participation in skilling, AI, quantum computing and the next phase of semiconductor growth

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Rinku Behera
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 09:22 PM Sep 16, 2026 IST
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Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday called for closer collaboration between the government and the global semiconductor industry. Image credit/PTI file
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Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday called for closer collaboration between the government and the global semiconductor industry, urging leading companies to play a greater role in skilling, innovation and emerging technologies as India steps up efforts to build itself into a major global technology hub.

Modi chaired a high-level Semiconductor Roundtable with leading global and Indian semiconductor CEOs in New Delhi, where he stressed the importance of aligning government policy with industry capabilities to shape the country’s technology future.

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Highlighting India’s strengths in talent, technology adoption and infrastructure, the Prime Minister called for greater industry participation in building skills and capabilities in emerging fields such as artificial intelligence (AI) and quantum computing.

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Referring to the government’s target of training one crore people in AI, Modi said India’s vast talent pool, combined with the expertise and capabilities of global industry leaders, could open up significant new opportunities.

He said India should aspire to be among the early leaders in emerging technologies. The Prime Minister also pointed to the significant progress made in the semiconductor sector, saying the ecosystem was now moving beyond foundational efforts towards a phase of greater scale and opportunity.

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Modi reiterated the government’s commitment to maintaining a predictable and responsive policy environment, while emphasising that policies would need to evolve in step with technological advances and industry requirements.

He invited industry leaders to share suggestions on policy and administrative measures and assured them that their inputs would be given due consideration as the government works to further strengthen the sector.

The Prime Minister also encouraged industry leaders to take an active role in the next phase of India’s semiconductor growth.

The CEOs and industry representatives, meanwhile, appreciated the government’s sustained efforts to develop India’s semiconductor capabilities and highlighted progress across manufacturing, chip design, infrastructure and talent development.

The roundtable was attended by CEOs, heads and representatives of several leading global and Indian organisations, including SEMI, Micron, Infineon, Applied Materials, ASML, Merck, Tokyo Electron Ltd, FujiFilm, AMD, Intel, Tata Electronics, Lam Research, Rapidus, NXP, Foxconn, Semiconductor Devices, Advantest, Celesta Capital, CG Power and IBM Research, among others.

The meeting came a day before Modi is scheduled to inaugurate SEMICON India 2026 on Thursday at Yashobhoomi in New Delhi. He will also address the gathering on the occasion.

The three-day conference and exhibition, being held from September 17 to 19, 2026, will bring together stakeholders from across the semiconductor ecosystem under the theme “Silicon to Systems: Building the Ecosystem.”

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