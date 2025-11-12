PM Modi visits Delhi blast victims after returning from Bhutan, to chair security meetings

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday afternoon landed in New Delhi after concluding his official visit to Bhutan and headed straight to Lok Nayak Jai Prakash (LNJP) Hospital to meet survivours of Monday’s car blast near the Red Fort.

Advertisement

Advertisement

According to an official statement from the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), “Upon landing from Bhutan, PM Modi went straight to LNJP Hospital to meet those injured in the Delhi blast. He interacted with the injured, wished them a speedy recovery, and was briefed by doctors and officials on their condition".

Advertisement

The Prime Minister was also updated by senior security and investigation officials on the latest findings and progress in the case.

Later in the day, PM Modi is scheduled to chair a crucial meeting of the Union Cabinet, followed by a session of the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS), to review the situation and assess the broader security implications of the incident. The blast near the Red Fort Metro Station’s Gate No. 1 on Monday evening claimed at least 10 lives and left around 20 others injured.

Advertisement

Preliminary investigations by central security and intelligence agencies have reportedly linked the explosion to a recent seizure of RDX from three Jammu and Kashmir-based doctors. The explosive material was recovered from Faridabad.

Officials confirmed that two of the three doctors have been arrested, while the third suspect, identified as Umar Nabi, is believed to have been driving the Hyundai i20 car that exploded. Investigators are working to confirm the identity of the driver, whose body was dismembered in the blast.

As part of the probe, DNA samples from Umar Nabi’s mother have been collected in Pulwama and sent for forensic matching.