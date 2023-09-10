PM Modi visits media centre at Bharat Mandapam

New Delhi, September 10
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday evening visited the International Media Centre at the Bharat Mandapam, the venue of the G20 Summit.
After holding a series of bilateral meetings with world leaders following the conclusion of the summit, Modi came to the media centre and greeted those present there.
He waved at journalists, both from India and abroad, as camerapersons vied to click him.
Amid cheers, Modi walked in the cavernous hall on the ground floor of the International Media Centre (IMC) which was all decked up.
G20 logos were splashed across huge decorative panels put up in the hall on the theme ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’—‘One Earth. One Family. One Future’.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Asia Cup: Rain plays spoilsport again as India-Pakistan game taken to reserve day
India were 147 for two in 24.1 overs when rain lashed Premad...
PM Modi pushes for reforms in global bodies, says new realities should be reflected in new global structure
Says it is nature's law that those who don't change with tim...
PM Modi conveys to Justin Trudeau country's strong concerns over anti-India activities of extremist elements in Canada
Both sides will continue to look at expanding existing coope...
G20 Summit over, PM Modi hands over ceremonial gavel to Brazilian president
Brazil officially will take over the mantle of the presidenc...
PM Modi holds bilateral meets with French President Macron, German Chancellor Scholz, Canadian PM Trudeau
Discusses full range of India-Canada ties across different s...