PM Modi visits Tirupati shrine, prays for prosperity of Indians

Tirupati, November 27
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday visited the famous hill shrine of Lord Venkateswara at Tirumala and offered prayers for the good health, well-being, and prosperity of all Indians.
The prime minister visited the temple at around 8 am.
At the Sri Venkateswara Swamy Temple in Tirumala, prayed for the good health, well-being and prosperity of 140 crore Indians. pic.twitter.com/lk68adpgwD— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 27, 2023
“At the Sri Venkateswara Swamy Temple in Tirumala, prayed for the good health, well-being and prosperity of 140 crore Indians,” said Modi in a post on X.
The temple priests showered Vedic blessings on Modi.
The prime minister arrived at Tirumala on Sunday night.
Andhra Pradesh Governor S Abdul Nazeer and Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy received Modi at the Reniginta Airport.
After the temple visit, the prime minister would proceed to Telangana.
