Gen Z Speak Up !
search-icon-img
Dainik TribunePunjabi Tribune
Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / India / PM Modi was to visit Pakistan's Hinglaj Mata temple, meet Imran Khan in 2021: Report

PM Modi was to visit Pakistan's Hinglaj Mata temple, meet Imran Khan in 2021: Report

Proposed visit to the temple in Balochistan was part of back-channel efforts to stabilise India-Pakistan ties after ceasefire reaffirmation, says IISS paper

article_Author
Ujwal Jalali
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 02:56 PM Nov 15, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses an event in New Delhi. PTI file photo
Advertisement

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was set to visit the revered Hinglaj Mata temple in Pakistan's Balochistan in April 2021 as part of a proposed diplomatic breakthrough with Islamabad that could have included a meeting with then Prime Minister Imran Khan, according to a new research paper.

The proposed pilgrimage, which never materialised, was part of an ambitious back-channel initiative to stabilise India-Pakistan relations following the February 2021 reaffirmation of the ceasefire along the Line of Control (LoC), the paper published by the International Institute for Strategic Studies (IISS) said.

The plan envisaged Modi travelling to the Hinglaj Mata temple in Lasbela district of Balochistan before proceeding to Islamabad for a meeting with Khan.

However, objections within the Pakistani Cabinet, particularly from then Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, derailed the proposal, according to the paper.

Advertisement

The negotiations were among the most significant secret contacts between the two countries during the Covid-19 pandemic, involving intelligence chiefs, national security advisers and Pakistan's military leadership.

In January 2021, senior Indian and Pakistani officials also held high-level secret talks in the United Arab Emirates to reduce military tensions over Kashmir.

The discussions formed part of wider efforts to prevent escalation and restore stability along the LoC.

Advertisement

These diplomatic and security contacts culminated in the February 25, 2021, reaffirmation of the 2003 ceasefire agreement along the LoC, significantly reducing cross-border firing and helping stabilise the frontier.

The temple, regarded as one of the 52 Shakti Peeths associated with Goddess Sati, holds considerable religious significance for Hindus, particularly the Khatri community. Located in Balochistan, it is among the most revered Hindu pilgrimage sites in Pakistan.

The proposed visit would have marked a major diplomatic moment amid the deterioration in bilateral relations following India's decision to revoke Jammu and Kashmir's special status in August 2019.

Advertisement

The research paper, titled ‘The State of Back-Channel Talks Between India and Pakistan’, argues that secret contacts between the two countries have repeatedly helped reduce tensions and prevent escalation, even when formal diplomatic negotiations remained stalled.

It also warns that the absence of communication channels following the May 2025 military confrontation has increased the risk of miscalculation between the nuclear-armed neighbours.

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts