Prime Minister Narendra Modi was set to visit the revered Hinglaj Mata temple in Pakistan's Balochistan in April 2021 as part of a proposed diplomatic breakthrough with Islamabad that could have included a meeting with then Prime Minister Imran Khan, according to a new research paper.

The proposed pilgrimage, which never materialised, was part of an ambitious back-channel initiative to stabilise India-Pakistan relations following the February 2021 reaffirmation of the ceasefire along the Line of Control (LoC), the paper published by the International Institute for Strategic Studies (IISS) said.

The plan envisaged Modi travelling to the Hinglaj Mata temple in Lasbela district of Balochistan before proceeding to Islamabad for a meeting with Khan.

However, objections within the Pakistani Cabinet, particularly from then Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, derailed the proposal, according to the paper.

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The negotiations were among the most significant secret contacts between the two countries during the Covid-19 pandemic, involving intelligence chiefs, national security advisers and Pakistan's military leadership.

In January 2021, senior Indian and Pakistani officials also held high-level secret talks in the United Arab Emirates to reduce military tensions over Kashmir.

The discussions formed part of wider efforts to prevent escalation and restore stability along the LoC.

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These diplomatic and security contacts culminated in the February 25, 2021, reaffirmation of the 2003 ceasefire agreement along the LoC, significantly reducing cross-border firing and helping stabilise the frontier.

The temple, regarded as one of the 52 Shakti Peeths associated with Goddess Sati, holds considerable religious significance for Hindus, particularly the Khatri community. Located in Balochistan, it is among the most revered Hindu pilgrimage sites in Pakistan.

The proposed visit would have marked a major diplomatic moment amid the deterioration in bilateral relations following India's decision to revoke Jammu and Kashmir's special status in August 2019.

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The research paper, titled ‘The State of Back-Channel Talks Between India and Pakistan’, argues that secret contacts between the two countries have repeatedly helped reduce tensions and prevent escalation, even when formal diplomatic negotiations remained stalled.

It also warns that the absence of communication channels following the May 2025 military confrontation has increased the risk of miscalculation between the nuclear-armed neighbours.