PM Modi wishes people on Diwali

New Delhi, November 12
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday greeted people on Diwali and wished that the festival brings joy, prosperity and health to everyone’s lives.
In a post on ‘X’, Modi said, “Wishing everyone a Happy Diwali! May this special festival bring joy, prosperity and wonderful health to everyone's lives.”
देश के अपने सभी परिवारजनों को दीपावली की ढेरों शुभकामनाएं।— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 12, 2023
Wishing everyone a Happy Diwali! May this special festival bring joy, prosperity and wonderful health to everyone’s lives.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Israel-Hamas conflict: Israel offers to evacuate babies from main Gaza hospital amid fierce fighting
Two babies died in intensive care, say Palestinian officials...
Delhi's air quality remains in 'poor' category despite rain
Stage-IV of the Graded Response Action Plan has been impleme...
NGT raps Haryana, Punjab over lack of 'immediate' steps to improve AQI
The tribunal has taken suo motu notice of air quality in dif...
Woman climbs light tower during PM Modi’s rally in Hyderabad
The PM repeatedly requested the young woman to come down, st...