PM Modi wishes people on Diwali

New Delhi, November 12

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday greeted people on Diwali and wished that the festival brings joy, prosperity and health to everyone’s lives.

In a post on 'X', Modi said, "Wishing everyone a Happy Diwali! May this special festival bring joy, prosperity and wonderful health to everyone's lives."

देश के अपने सभी परिवारजनों को दीपावली की ढेरों शुभकामनाएं।



