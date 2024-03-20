PM Modi’s Bhutan visit postponed due to inclement weather

PTI

New Delhi, March 20

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s state visit to Bhutan has been postponed due to inclement weather conditions there and the new dates are being worked out by the two sides, the Ministry of External Affairs said on Wednesday.

Modi was scheduled to visit Bhutan from March 21 to 22 as part of the Indian government’s emphasis on its ‘Neighbourhood First Policy’.

A day before the scheduled visit, the ministry said in a statement, “Due to ongoing inclement weather conditions over Paro airport, it has been mutually decided to postpone the state visit of the Prime Minister to Bhutan on March 21-22.”

“New dates are being worked out by the two sides through diplomatic channels,” it added.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Narendra Modi