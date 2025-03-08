DT
PT
PM Modi's boardroom-style interaction with Lakhpati Didis in Gujarat

PM Modi's boardroom-style interaction with Lakhpati Didis in Gujarat

Discussing business expansion plans with women, PM suggests online platforms for greater market access
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 09:19 PM Mar 08, 2025 IST
In this image provided by PMO on March 8, 2025, Prime Minister Narendra Modi during interaction with 'Lakhpati Didis', in Navsari, Gujarat. PTI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday engaged in a boardroom-style interaction with Lakhpati Didis at Gujarat's Navsari, akin to the way he interacts with the CEOs of companies.

With a notepad and pencil in hand, the Prime Minister was focused on noting the key points from the discussion. Most women in the conversation credited his policies and motivation for their financial empowerment along the path to attain the tag of Lakhpati Didi, a term used to describe a woman self-help group member who earns over Rs 1 lakh a year.

Modi said he was confident that the government's target of readying 3 crore lakhpati didis would be surpassed and even 5 crore would become attainable in due course.

In a video of talks released by the PMO, women were heard exuding confidence of being aspiring to the crorepati didis one day.

A drone pilot said while she could not fly a plane, she had, under the programme, got the opportunity to become a drone pilot.

She said instead of being referred to as Bhabhi, she is now called a pilot in her home and her village.

Discussing business expansion plans with women, the Prime Minister suggested online platforms for greater market access.

Another woman lauded Prime Minister's campaign to promote millets and said her "Khakhra of Gujarat had attained popularity because of that.

The Prime Minister praised the woman for her initiative and said Khakhra had now attained national fame.

