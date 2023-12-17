PM Modi's cavalcade makes way for ambulance in Varanasi

PTI

Varanasi (UP), December 17

The cavalcade of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday gave way to an ambulance in Varanasi.

A video showed the ambulance overtaking the cavalcade as people lined up on the road to catch a glimpse of the prime minister.

The ambulance overtook the cavalcade when it was on his way to Cutting Memorial School in the Nadesar area where the prime minister interacted with schoolchildren and beneficiaries of various welfare schemes.

The prime minister is on a two-day visit in his Lok Sabha constituency Varanasi to inaugurate various development projects worth over Rs 19,000 crore.

On the first day of his visit to Varanasi, Modi will launch the second edition of Kashi Tamil Sangamam in the evening at the Namo Ghat. At the event, he will flag off the Kashi Tamil Sangamam Express, which is to ply between Kanyakumari and Varanasi.

On Monday, Modi will participate in the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra programme at Barki Gram Sabha of Sewapuri development block.

