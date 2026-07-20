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Home / India / PM Modi’s dig at '56-year-old youth' Rahul Gandhi ahead of Monsoon Session

PM Modi’s dig at '56-year-old youth' Rahul Gandhi ahead of Monsoon Session

PM Modi, while praising Skyroot for successfully launching an orbital rocket, says the average age of members of Skyroot is just 28

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Aditi Tandon
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 12:59 PM Jul 20, 2026 IST
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PM Modi takes an indirect swipe at Rahul Gandhi.
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Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday took a veiled jibe at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during his remarks ahead of Parliament session and said he was not speaking of a 56-year-old youth.

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PM Modi was mentioning the many achievements of Indian start up Skyroot which became the first private firm in India to launch an orbital rocket two days ago.

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Modi said the average age of members of Skyroot is just 28.

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“India is achieving milestones at home, globally and now even in space. Skyroot has just registered a major milestone with fee parallels in the world. And I’m told the average age of Skyroot team is 28 years. I’m not talking of a 56 year old youth but of our real youngsters whose capacities know no boundaries,” said Modi.

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The BJP amplified the remarks with spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari saying,  “BRUTAL TROLLING BY PM.”

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