PM Modi’s dig at '56-year-old youth' Rahul Gandhi ahead of Monsoon Session

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday took a veiled jibe at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during his remarks ahead of Parliament session and said he was not speaking of a 56-year-old youth.

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PM Modi was mentioning the many achievements of Indian start up Skyroot which became the first private firm in India to launch an orbital rocket two days ago.

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Modi said the average age of members of Skyroot is just 28.

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“India is achieving milestones at home, globally and now even in space. Skyroot has just registered a major milestone with fee parallels in the world. And I’m told the average age of Skyroot team is 28 years. I’m not talking of a 56 year old youth but of our real youngsters whose capacities know no boundaries,” said Modi.

BRUTAL TROLLING BY PM @narendramodi Ji : 🔥 ‘ I was told that the average age of the entire team working at the 'Skyroot' startup is merely 28 years. I am not speaking of a 56-year-old youth." 😛 pic.twitter.com/9scg5g1jWo — Pradeep Bhandari(प्रदीप भंडारी)🇮🇳 (@pradip103) July 20, 2026

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The BJP amplified the remarks with spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari saying, “BRUTAL TROLLING BY PM.”