On the 47th Foundation Day of the ruling BJP — which was founded on this day in 1980 — Prime Minister Narendra Modi declared the party's pledge to hold the 2029 General Elections with one third seats in the Lok Sabha reserved for women.

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Speaking to party cadres in virtual mode today, Modi recalled the BJP's 1994 Vadodara resolution that promised to bring reservation for women and said "the party is committed to that pledge."

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"In 1994 in Vadodara, the BJP passed a resolution on women's reservation and to raise women's reservation in the party organisation. We have fulfilled that dream. We are now determined with all the might at our end that the 2029 elections take place with women's quota in place," the PM said ahead of the April 16 special session when the BJP-led NDA will move amendments to existing laws in order to prepone the roll out of the 33 per cent women's reservation in Lok Sabha and state assemblies to 2029 polls.

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At present, the Women's Reservation Law passed by Parliament in 2023, provides for the quota to roll only after delimitation following the 2026 Census.

The government will now move amendments to this law to delink quotas with the 2026 Census and roll it out after raising the seats in Lok Sabha and state assemblies on the basis of delimitation conducted on 2011 Census data.

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Modi today said that people consider the BJP as the party ‘which delivers what it promises’.

The Prime Minister further hailed the party's journey from political margins through the 1980s to the pinnacle of electoral glory and said the BJP must discuss new goals going forward.

While noting the fulfilment of past goals such as Ram Mandir, Abrogation of Article 370 in J&K, establishment of a new Parliament, abolition of the practice of triple talaq; the PM described Uniform Civil Code (UCC) and One Nation One Election as abiding pledges of the BJP.

"A debate is underway on the UCC and one nation one election, and we are progressing positively," the PM said.

Attacking the Congress for pursuing politics as a means to self-service and power for a single family, PM added that the BJP was committed to rid the country of demographic imbalance, illegal infiltration, dynastic politics and corruption.

He said the advent of BJP in national politics led to the creation of two streams — power-based politics and service-based politics.

"The Congress perpetrated the first stream and BJP nurtured the second," he said urging cadres to put nation first, self last and continue to work for a developed and self-reliant India.

In the midst of the West Asia crisis, the PM also said that India was today globally respected.

"There was a time when we maintained equidistance from all. Today we maintain equal proximity to all," he said.