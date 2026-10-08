Addressing a public event in Delhi to mark 25 years in office, first as Gujarat Chief Minister (2001 to 2014) and then as PM (2014 to now), Modi issued a "We will do it" call to the nation.

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"Viksit Bharat by 2047: We will do it. Top three economy: We will do it. Self-reliance: We will do it. Global manufacturing hub: We will do it. Hosting the Olympics: We will do it. Step into space: We will do it. This energy, this enthusiasm, this confidence is extraordinary," he said to thunderous applause.

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Recalling his life and struggles, PM Modi said he still treats himself as a "student and a lifelong learner".

"I learn every day from every event, happy and sad. Those who support me teach me the value of humility. Those who oppose me teach me how to rise after the fall," the PM said in an oblique reference to the ongoing calls for his resignation over alleged irregularities in the special intensive revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

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The PM said his milestone of 25 years in public office must be judged not by where he personally stands today but by where India stands.

"Today we are taken seriously on the world stage. When I assumed charge as PM in 2014, the world had dismissed the Indian economy as a gone case. Our economy would shake at every small tremor. Today even in the midst of massive global headwinds, the Indian economy is resilient. The world is asking how?" said Modi, adding that when India drove the British out, the country was about 40 crore strong.

"Today we are 140 crore," he said, adding that no amount of distraction or obstruction could stop him or the citizens from working to restore Bharat's pristine glory.

"India will achieve its rightful place in the world," said the PM, unfazed in the face of Opposition-led campaigns on the SIR exercise.

In an important message ahead of the Assembly elections in seven states next year, the PM cautioned against political fragmentation of society and stressed the collective resolve of citizens to achieve big goals.

"When a farmer's field lacks water, does the problem affect only one caste? When there is no electricity, does darkness fall only on one community? The answer is no. If the problem belongs to everyone, the solution must be for everyone," he said, asking if adversity ever strikes on the basis of caste or community.