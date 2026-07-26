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Congress leader and Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Saturday described the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan as a victory for students, but said the fight was far from over and that Prime Minister Narendra Modi must apologise to them.Demanding action against those responsible for the July 20 lathi-charge and pellet firing on students, Rahul accused the RSS of capturing and hollowing out India's education system, with the PM acting as the system's "operator".

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Addressing a press conference here, Rahul said Pradhan's resignation had become inevitable as he had turned into a symbol of the destruction, incompetence and failure of India's education system. He, however, maintained that merely removing one minister would not fix the crisis.

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Alleging that the education system had been systematically captured, privatised and weakened over the years, Rahul said both the RSS and the PM were responsible for its present state.

"This is a warning from the students and the Opposition. You cannot run India the way you have been running it. This country, its institutions and the Constitution belong to the people of India, not to you," he said.

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Asked about the Opposition's next move in Parliament, Rahul said Union Home Minister Amit Shah would be held directly responsible for the violence against students. Alleging that Shah had authorised the use of pellet guns and force against protesters, Rahul said, "we will not accept our own forces shooting at the future of India."

He asserted that the issue would become a major flashpoint during the monsoon session, while adding that the Congress would decide its parliamentary strategy in consultation with INDIA bloc partners as part of the Opposition's collective discipline.

Rahul said the students' agitation was not merely against one minister but a reaction to years of attacks on the country's education system, rising unemployment and the growing privatisation of education.

He alleged that while the PM bore responsibility, it was the RSS that had carried out the ideological assault by capturing the education system and hollowing it out from within.

Describing the crisis as much deeper than a single resignation, Rahul said India's education system, job creation mechanism, institutions and even the media had been systematically weakened, the consequences of which were now visible across the country.

Rahul also made it clear that the Congress-led 'Chhatron Ki Goonj' campaign would continue despite the CJP calling off its agitation.

Calling the political battle "between the past and the future", Rahul said, "This is a fight between Modi and the RSS on one side and the future of India on the other. We are confident that the future of India will defeat the past."