icon
DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Summer Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM IPL 2026Games Explainers Defence GenZ Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / India / Digvijaya Singh urges PM Modi to release white paper on NTA exam leaks

Digvijaya Singh urges PM Modi to release white paper on NTA exam leaks

Congress MP asks Centre to disclose details of all NTA paper leak cases, investigations, chargesheets and trial status over the past eight years

article_Author
Shekhar Singh
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 01:50 AM Jun 06, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Veteran Congress leader Digvijaya Singh. File
Advertisement
Senior Congress leader and Rajya Sabha MP Digvijaya Singh has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi demanding a comprehensive “white paper” on paper leaks and irregularities in examinations conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA).
Advertisement

In his letter dated June 4, Singh said several students had reached out to him over the past few weeks regarding examination irregularities and the status of investigations into paper leak cases. He stressed that repeated controversies and lack of transparency had weakened students’ faith in the examination system.

Advertisement

“At a time when the cancellation of the NEET-UG 2026 examination has wreaked havoc on the mental health of lakhs of students, there is no clarity on how previous paper leaks have been investigated. There is presently no consolidated public record of cases relating to paper leaks and how they are being prosecuted by the CBI and other investigative agencies. Amidst the absence of official information, there are plenty of reports and rumours that have taken their place,” Singh wrote.

Advertisement

Referring to the NEET-UG 2024 paper leak case in Hazaribagh, Singh cited media reports and raised questions over the status of the accused.

“A reported complaint that I have received is that the main accused in the NEET-UG 2024 paper leak in Hazaribagh, Sanjeev Kumar, alias Mukhiya, is reportedly out on bail. Similarly, the CBI has reportedly filed a closure report stating that no irregularities occurred in the UGC-NET exam of 2024, which was cancelled by the NTA back then,” he wrote.

Advertisement

Singh further said, “When asked by a Delhi court to provide a written explanation for its closure report, the CBI asked for more time. The CBI’s delay has sent out a negative message among India’s students.”

Calling for transparency, Singh asked the Centre to publish a white paper documenting all paper leaks and irregularities linked to NTA examinations over the past eight years.

He sought details including the list of instances where paper leaks or irregularities occurred, action taken by the NTA and investigative agencies, the status of each investigation, whether ongoing or completed, whether chargesheets or closure reports had been filed, reasons for filing closure reports, and the present status of the accused, including whether trial is ongoing, or whether they are on bail, convicted or acquitted.

“At a time when lakhs of students are under heavy pressure, it is critical that we reinforce their faith in the system. Such transparency will act as a confidence-building measure among our youth,” Singh wrote, urging the PM to address the issues raised in the letter.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts