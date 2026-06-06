Digvijaya Singh urges PM Modi to release white paper on NTA exam leaks

Advertisement

In his letter dated June 4, Singh said several students had reached out to him over the past few weeks regarding examination irregularities and the status of investigations into paper leak cases. He stressed that repeated controversies and lack of transparency had weakened students’ faith in the examination system.

Advertisement

“At a time when the cancellation of the NEET-UG 2026 examination has wreaked havoc on the mental health of lakhs of students, there is no clarity on how previous paper leaks have been investigated. There is presently no consolidated public record of cases relating to paper leaks and how they are being prosecuted by the CBI and other investigative agencies. Amidst the absence of official information, there are plenty of reports and rumours that have taken their place,” Singh wrote.

Advertisement

Referring to the NEET-UG 2024 paper leak case in Hazaribagh, Singh cited media reports and raised questions over the status of the accused.

“A reported complaint that I have received is that the main accused in the NEET-UG 2024 paper leak in Hazaribagh, Sanjeev Kumar, alias Mukhiya, is reportedly out on bail. Similarly, the CBI has reportedly filed a closure report stating that no irregularities occurred in the UGC-NET exam of 2024, which was cancelled by the NTA back then,” he wrote.

Advertisement

Singh further said, “When asked by a Delhi court to provide a written explanation for its closure report, the CBI asked for more time. The CBI’s delay has sent out a negative message among India’s students.”

Calling for transparency, Singh asked the Centre to publish a white paper documenting all paper leaks and irregularities linked to NTA examinations over the past eight years.

He sought details including the list of instances where paper leaks or irregularities occurred, action taken by the NTA and investigative agencies, the status of each investigation, whether ongoing or completed, whether chargesheets or closure reports had been filed, reasons for filing closure reports, and the present status of the accused, including whether trial is ongoing, or whether they are on bail, convicted or acquitted.

“At a time when lakhs of students are under heavy pressure, it is critical that we reinforce their faith in the system. Such transparency will act as a confidence-building measure among our youth,” Singh wrote, urging the PM to address the issues raised in the letter.