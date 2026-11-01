PM nod to north corridor for bullet train, Delhi-Varanasi in 3.5 hours soon: Vaishnaw

The journey between Delhi and Varanasi could soon take just three hours and 33 minutes with the proposed bullet train corridor, eliminating the need for many passengers to take flights between the two cities. Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Saturday announced that PM Narendra Modi has approved the northern corridor of the bullet train network, which will connect Delhi with Agra, Kanpur, Lucknow, Ayodhya and Varanasi before extending to Patna and Guahati.

Speaking in Varanasi, Vaishnaw said UP would soon get a bullet train project, adding that the proposed corridor would significantly improve connectivity across northern and eastern India. Giving details of the expected travel times once the corridor became operational, the minister said the Delhi-Agra journey would take just 59 minutes, while Delhi-Kanpur travel would be completed in one hour and 45 minutes. The journey between Delhi and Lucknow is expected to take two hours and 12 minutes.

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The corridor will also significantly reduce travel time within UP and to neighbouring Bihar. According to Vaishnaw, passengers will be able to travel from Kashi (Varanasi) to Lucknow in one hour and 21 minutes and from Kashi to Patna in just one hour.

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Highlighting the convenience of the proposed high-speed connectivity, Vaishnaw said people could travel from Delhi to Kanpur, enjoy the city’s famous ‘Thaggu Ke Laddu’ and return to the national capital to resume their work. He added that the Northern Corridor would create an extensive connectivity network covering UP, Bihar and Assam, making inter-city travel faster and easier.

The minister added that the project would benefit the general public, middle-class families and young people, besides those travelling for business, education and medical treatment, by providing an affordable and accessible mode of transportation.

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Vaishnaw and UP CM Yogi Adityanath flagged of the Varanasi-New Delhi Vande Bharat Sleeper train. Vaishnaw highlighted the passenger-centric features of the Vande Bharat Sleeper train, saying that special attention had been given to every aspect of its design to ensure comfort and convenience during overnight journeys.