‘PM of ideas’: JD(U) after Nitish Kumar takes charge as party president

Tribune News Service

Shubhadeep Choudhury

New Delhi, December 29

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Friday made a return as the JD(U) president with incumbent chief Lalan Singh stepping down from the position, confirming speculation that had been raging all week.

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar with Lalan Singh in New Delhi. MUKESH AGGARWAL

Party spokesperson KC Tyagi, when asked whether Nitish should be made the convener of the INDIA bloc and projected as its prime ministerial face, said Nitish, in any case, “is the Prime Minister of ideas” (vicharo ka pradhan mantri) held dear by the INDIA bloc.

While ruling out speculation that the change in leadership was an indication that JD(U) might rejoin the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance, Tyagi said Nitish had been reassigned the top post in view of the Lok Sabha elections and the multiple duties that it entailed.

“The JD(U) is united,” Tyagi said, ruling out that the party might split between Nitish and Lalan Singh factions.

Briefing reporters after the party's national executive meeting held here today, Tyagi said a resolution passed unanimously at the meeting empowered Nitish to take all decisions regarding seat sharing with other INDIA bloc partners and also take other major steps regarding the elections.

Singh stepped down as the president at the meeting of the national council of the party held earlier in the day and proposed Nitish's name, saying CM's leadership would be needed at this crucial juncture in the run-up to the 2024 General Election. Singh said he would be busy securing another term from his Lok Sabha constituency of Munger.

“Nitish Kumar has always been the tallest leader of the JD(U),” Tyagi said.

Another resolution passed in the national executive decided that Nitish would undertake a yatra next month to highlight the demand for a caste-based census. The yatra would start from Jharkhand, Tyagi said, without elaborating on the route and where it would conclude.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi too is set to launch a yatra from Imphal to Mumbai next month demanding social and economic and political justice for the poor and marginalised sections.

In another resolution, the JD(U) national executive condemned the suspension of the Opposition MPs from Parliament during the winter session for demanding a statement from Union Home Minister Amit Shah on the security breach incident in Parliament on December 13.

