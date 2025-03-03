PM offers prayers at Somnath temple, visits Jamnagar’s animal rescue centre

Prime Minister Narendra Modi offered prayers at Somnath temple on Sunday as part of his three-day tour to Gujarat.

Modi also visited Vantara -- an animal rescue, conservation, and rehabilitation centre -- located in the Jamnagar district of the state. Spanning 3,000 acres within the Reliance Jamnagar refinery complex, Vantara serves as a wildlife rescue centre. It is home to over 2,000 animals across 43 species, supported by cutting-edge facilities such as advanced veterinary equipment, spacious enclosures mimicking natural habitats, and an expert team of over 2,100 staff, as per the facility's website.

Later in the day, the Prime Minister also offered prayers at Somnath temple in Gir Somnath district. He also chaired a meeting of the Shree Somnath Trust that manages the renowned place of worship. PM Modi is the chairperson of the Trust.

Taking to micro-blogging site-X, the Prime Minister wrote about his Somnath temple visit, saying: “I had decided that after the Maha Kumbh at Prayagraj, I would go to Somnath, which is the first among the 12 Jyotirlingas.”

“Today, I felt blessed to have prayed at the Somnath Mandir. I prayed for the prosperity and good health of every Indian. This Temple manifests the timeless heritage and courage of our culture,” the PM added.

Modi arrived in Gujarat on Saturday evening to take part in several events during his Gujarat visit, which also includes chairing a meeting of the National Board for Wildlife (NBWL) at Sasan, the headquarters of the Gir Wildlife Sanctuary.

After staying overnight at Sasan, Modi is scheduled to enjoy the jungle safari on Monday.

On his return to 'Sinh Sadan', the PM will chair a meeting of NBWL as its ex-officio chairman. The NBWL has 47 members, including the Chief of Army Staff, members from different States, representatives from NGOs working in this field, chief wildlife wardens and secretaries from various States. After the meeting, Modi will interact with some women forest staffers at Sasan.