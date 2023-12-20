 PM Modi: Opposition disrupting Parliament in frustration over poll debacle : The Tribune India

  • India
  • PM Modi: Opposition disrupting Parliament in frustration over poll debacle

PM Modi: Opposition disrupting Parliament in frustration over poll debacle

Says it will lose further electoral ground in 2024 General Election

PM Modi: Opposition disrupting Parliament in frustration over poll debacle

PM Narendra Modi and other leaders leave after attending a party meeting at the Parliament library building on Tuesday. ANI



Tribune News Service

Aditi Tandon

New Delhi, December 19

PM Narendra Modi on Tuesday launched a blistering attack on the Opposition, saying it was disrupting Parliament out of frustration over the recent Assembly poll losses in the Hindi heartland and would lose further electoral ground in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Addressing the weekly BJP parliamentary party meeting in Parliament today, the PM said the ruling BJP would gain strength in the 18th General Election while the Opposition, whose sections appeared to be offering indirect support to perpetrators of the Lok Sabha security breach, would shrink more.

The PM spoke on a day that saw 28 INDIA bloc parties meeting in Delhi to formulate a seat-sharing strategy to take on the saffron dispensation at the national level.

“The Opposition is rattled by the Assembly poll losses and is disrupting Parliament in frustration...They are lending a political colour to the security breach on December 13. Their sole motive is to unseat the BJP government whereas the BJP government’s sole motive is to build a brighter India,” PM Modi said, asking MPs to educate first-time voters on the contrast between governance patterns in India under 10 years of the Congress-led UPA rule vis-a-vis nine years of the BJP-led NDA rule. About the December 13 breach, the PM said everyone who believed in democracy should have condemned the incident in one voice. In a veiled attack on Congress MP Rahul Gandhi who attributed the breach to “unemployment and inflation under the BJP government,” the PM said some sections in the Opposition appeared to be offering indirect support to those who breached the Parliament security cover.

BJP spokesperson Ravi Shankar Prasad, quoting the PM later, said, “PM today mentioned that nearly two and a half blocks of the Parliament hall were filled with BJP MPs today but in 2024 the entire hall would be full of BJP MPs.”

