PM Modi: Politics of appeasement biggest hindrance to growth

PTI

Kevadia, October 31

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said politics of appeasement is the biggest obstacle in the country’s journey of development, and cautioned against “a very large political class” which cannot see a way of doing positive politics and can even compromise with the country’s unity for their selfish goals.

Appeasers can’t think of nation This political class (of appeasers) is adopting such tactics which are against society and the country… their selfishness is paramount even if it means putting the nation’s unity at risk. Narendra Modi, PM

In the last nine years, India’s internal security has been getting challenges from multiple fronts, but because of the hard work of security forces, the enemies of the country are not being able to succeed like they did in the past, Modi said.

He was addressing a gathering at the Statue of Unity at Kevadia in Gujarat’s Narmada district after paying floral tribute to Sardar Patel on his birth anniversary, which is celebrated as National Unity Day.

For India, the next 25 years of this century is the most important period, Modi said, adding that “we have to make our country prosperous and developed’ and achieve the goal while drawing inspiration from Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.

“The biggest hindrance in our development journey is the politics of appeasement. Last many decades in India are witness to the fact that appeasers never see terrorism, its horrors and monstrosity. The appeasers do not hesitate to stand side by side with the enemies of humanity,” he said.

People have to remain cautious of such thinking which puts the unity at risk at every moment and in every corner of the country, the PM said.

“There came a period of 25 years preceding the country’s Independence during the last century when every Indian exhausted themselves to achieve independence. Now we are faced with a similar ‘Amrit Kaal’ of the next 25 years for a prosperous India as an opportunity. We have to achieve every goal with the inspiration of Sardar Patel,” he said.

#Narendra Modi