PM Modi presents Ayurveda gifts for global leaders in push to cultural diplomacy

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Among the most notable were three products deeply rooted in India’s wellness practices — Lakadong Turmeric from Meghalaya, Ramban Honey from Jammu and Kashmir and Nagauri Ashwagandha from Rajasthan. These gifts underscored India’s growing emphasis on Ayurveda, natural health products, and region-specific specialties.

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Lakadong Turmeric, cultivated in Meghalaya’s Jaintia Hills, is renowned for its exceptionally high curcumin content and carries a Geographical Indication (GI) tag. Valued for its antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties, it is widely used in Indian cuisine and Ayurveda, reflecting the sustainable farming traditions of the region.

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Ramban Honey, sourced from the Chenab Valley in Jammu and Kashmir, was another wellness-oriented gift. Produced from the nectar of Himalayan flora and wildflowers, it is prized for its distinctive taste and nutritional qualities. Rich in antioxidants and enzymes, Ramban Honey supports both health and the livelihoods of local beekeeping communities.

Nagauri Ashwagandha, a GI-tagged medicinal herb from Rajasthan’s Nagaur district, was also gifted.

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Beyond wellness items, Modi highlighted India’s textile traditions, crafts, and intellectual heritage. Global leaders at the G7 Summit received Banarasi Silk Stoles, handwoven in Varanasi and celebrated for their intricate zari work and centuries-old weaving traditions. The spouse of the French President was presented with a Pochampally Silk Stole from Telangana, renowned for its Ikat weaving technique and vibrant patterns.

French President Emmanuel Macron received a handcrafted Kalamkari Mahabharata painting from Andhra Pradesh. The artwork, which took nearly six months to complete, depicts scenes from the Mahabharata and teachings from the Bhagavad Gita, reflecting themes of duty, ethical leadership, and human values.

During his visit to Slovakia, Modi gifted items representing India’s cultural diversity. Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico received a Kashmiri Silk Carpet, a hand-knotted masterpiece from Srinagar known for its intricate motifs and craftsmanship. Slovak President Peter Pellegrini was presented with a Brass Dokra Antelope Set, showcasing India’s ancient tribal metal-casting tradition. The antelope symbol drew parallels with Slovakia’s Tatra Chamois, representing resilience and harmony with nature.

President Pellegrini also received a Himroo Silk Tie and Pocket Square set from Maharashtra’s Aurangabad region, along with handcrafted Thewa Motif Cufflinks from Rajasthan’s Pratapgarh district — both preserving centuries-old artisanal traditions. The Speaker of Slovakia was gifted Thekua, a traditional sweet from Bihar and Jharkhand, alongside copies of the Susruta Samhita and Charaka Samhita, foundational Ayurvedic texts highlighting India’s long-standing contributions to medicine and surgery.