PM pushed SHANTI Bill to restore peace with Trump: Jairam

The Congress on Saturday said the government had passed the new atomic energy bill christened SHANTI Bill, 2025, to buy peace with US President Donald Trump.

Congress general secretary (communications) Jairam Ramesh cited President Trump signing the National Defence Authorization Act for the US Fiscal Year, 2026, to make the point.

“The Act is 3,100 pages long. Page 1,912 has a reference to the joint assessment between the United States and India on Nuclear Liability Rules. Now we know for sure why the Prime Minister bulldozed the SHANTI Bill through Parliament earlier this week that, among other things, did away with key provisions of the Civil Liability for Nuclear Damage Act, 2010, that had been passed unanimously by Parliament,” said Jairam.

He said it was to restore “SHANTI” with his once good friend that the PM had pushed the Bill.

“The SHANTI Act may well be called the TRUMP Act - The Reactor Use and Management Promise Act,” the Congress chief whip said in Rajya Sabha.

The National Defence Authorization Act, on page number 1,912, says, “The Secretary of State, in consultation with the heads of other relevant Federal departments and agencies, shall establish and maintain within the U.S.-India Strategic Security Dialogue, a joint consultative mechanism with the Government of the Republic of India that convenes on a recurring basis- to assess the implementation of the Agreement for Cooperation between the Government of the United States of America and the Government of India Concerning Peaceful Uses of Nuclear Energy, signed at Washington October 10, 2008, to discuss opportunities for the Republic of India to align domestic nuclear liability rules with international norms; and to develop a strategy for the United States and the Republic of India to pursue bi-lateral and multilateral diplomatic engagements related to analysing and implementing those opportunities.”