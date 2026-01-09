DT
Home / India / PM pushes for regional content in roundtable with AI startups

PM pushes for regional content in roundtable with AI startups

12 ventures qualify for Indian AI challenge

article_Author
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 03:29 AM Jan 09, 2026 IST
featured-img featured-img
PM Narendra Modi during a meeting with representatives of various AI startups at his residence in New Delhi on Thursday. PTI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday chaired a roundtable conference with artificial intelligence (AI) startups and urged them to ensure that domestic AI models remained ethical, unbiased, transparent and based on data privacy principles.
The PM said Indian AI models should promote local and indigenous content and regional languages. He also assured them of full government support.

He was chairing a meeting at his residence ahead of the India AI Impact Summit-2026, which will be held next month, where 12 Indian AI startups have qualified for the 'AI for ALL: Global Impact Challenge'.

Delegates from all 12 startups attended the roundtable, including CEOs, Heads and representatives of Indian AI start-ups - Avataar, BharatGen, Fractal, Gan, Genloop, Gnani, Intellihealth, Sarvam, Shodh AI, Soket AI, Tech Mahindra and Zenteiq.

These startups are working in a diverse set of areas including Indian language foundation models, multilingual LLMs (large language modules), speech-to-text, text-to-audio and text-to-video; 3D content using generative AI for e-commerce, marketing, and personalized content creation; engineering simulations, material research and advanced analytics for data-driven decision-making across industries; healthcare diagnostics and medical research, among others.

The Prime Minister highlighted the importance of AI in bringing about transformation in society.

He said India will host the India AI Impact Summit next month, through which the country will play a major role in the technology sector.

The Prime Minister described startups and AI entrepreneurs as co-architects of India’s future and said the country had immense capacity for both innovation and large-scale implementation. He added that India should present a unique AI model to the world that reflects the spirit of “Made in India, Made for the World.”

The Prime Minister said the world’s trust in India is the country’s biggest strength and emphasised the need to ensure that Indian AI models are ethical, unbiased, transparent, and based on data privacy principles.

"Startups should also work towards global leadership from India. India can promote affordable AI, inclusive AI, and innovation globally. Indian AI models should be distinct and should promote local and indigenous content and regional languages," PM said to AI leaders.

At the meeting the AI Start-Ups commended India’s strong commitment to advancing the artificial intelligence ecosystem in the country. They highlighted the rapid growth and vast future potential of the AI sector, observing that the centre of gravity of artificial intelligence innovation and deployment is beginning to shift towards India. The leaders said that India now offers a robust and enabling environment for AI development, firmly placing the country on the global AI map.

