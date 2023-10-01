PM, Rahul at odds over quota for OBCs in women’s reservation law

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, September 30

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi were at odds with each other over the issue of OBC reservations while addressing separate rallies on Saturday in poll-bound Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh, respectively.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi at the ‘Jan Aakrosh Yatra’ in Shajapur, Madhya Pradesh. ANI

“After forming government at the Centre, the first thing we will do is conduct a caste census,” announced Rahul while addressing a rally in the Kalapipal Assembly constituency earlier in the day in Madhya Pradesh. He also backed an OBC quota within the seats sought to be reserved for women in Parliament. He said the women’s reservation law would take a decade to implement and wondered why there was no reservation for women from the OBC category.

Cong dividing women on caste lines The Congress is trying to divide women in the name of caste and by spreading lies. It supported the Bill out of compulsion and fear that Modi will get blessings of women after this development. —Narendra Modi, PM Will conduct caste census if voted When I ask the question how many Dalits, OBCs, tribals, generals are there in the country, no one is able to answer it. After forming the government at the Centre, the first thing we will do is conduct a caste census. —Rahul Gandhi, Congress leader

The Congress leader also attacked the Shivraj Singh Chouhan government for making the state “an epicentre of corruption” in the country and for dividing the society. Sharing the stage was local Congress MLA Kunal Choudhary, who had wrested the seat from the BJP in the last 2018 elections, and former MP Chief Minister Kamala Nath. Rahul also participated in the Congress’ ‘Jan Aakrosh Yatra’ in nearby Shajapur, which the Congress has won in the last five out of six Assembly elections.

Speaking later in the day in Bilaspur, Chhattisgarh, Prime Minister Narendra Modi accused the Congress of trying to divide women in the name of caste and by spreading lies. Addressing a rally to mark the culmination of the BJP’s ‘Parivartan yatra’ in Congress-ruled Chhattisgarh, he said the Congress hated him due to his OBC background and “has not stopped abusing the backward, Dalit and tribal communities despite its leader being sentenced by court”, in an apparent reference to Rahul. “It (women’s reservation Bill) was pending for 30 years. The Congress and its allies in the ‘Ghamandia’ bloc are now wondering what Modi has done. They are full of anger,”he said. In a signal to former BJP CM Raman Singh, who is waiting in the wings, the PM said the party would not project any CM in the state and said there was only one leader and one candidate which is “lotus”.

