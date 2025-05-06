PM, Rahul, CJI meet to select new CBI chief

The three-member committee headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to select the next CBI chief met on Monday and held parleys with Lok Sabha Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi and Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna, who are the other two members on the panel.

BSF Director General Daljit Singh Chaudhary, CISF chief RS Bhatti and Delhi Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora are the three candidates from among whom the next CBI chief is to be selected.

Current CBI chief Praveen Sood, a 1986-batch Karnataka-cadre IPS officer, had assumed charge on May 25, 2023, and is scheduled to retire on May 25, 2025, after completing his two-year tenure. The CBI chief retires at the age of 62 and has a fixed two-year tenure.

BSF DG Chaudhary is a 1990-batch IPS officer of the Uttar Pradesh cadre. He had taken charge as the BSF chief in August last year and is set to retire on November 23 this year.

Bhatti is also a 1990-batch IPS officer of the Bihar cadre. He too had taken charge as the CISF DG in August last year and will retire on September 27.

Delhi Police Commissioner Arora, a 1988-batch IPS officer of the Tamil Nadu cadre, had taken charge on August 1, 2022. He is set to retire on July 31.