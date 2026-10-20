PM reaches out to political parties, asks all to stand together for national interest 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday reached out to political parties, urging all to join hands in national interest and to fulfil the aspirations of the people, amidst the government's efforts to build consensus for the passage of the delimitation-linked Women's Reservation Bill.

Participating in Vijaya Dashami celebrations in the national capital, Modi called upon citizens to adopt a 'Nation First' pledge to jointly identify and defeat the enemies of "Maa Bharati".

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The prime minister said the forces that inflict harm on the country, the people who divide society and the mindset "that hates our culture, all these are the enemies of the nation".

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The prime minister's comments come in the backdrop of protests by the opposition and the Cockroach Janta Party seeking resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision of the electoral rolls.

The ruling BJP has alleged that the protests, which were held in the national capital and several other places in different states, were staged at the behest of foreign forces that do not want the country's progress.

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The prime minister said 'Ram Rajya' is considered a benchmark of good governance even today, where there is no discrimination against anyone, where everyone receives justice, where equal opportunities are available and where the purpose of power is not to rule, but public welfare.

"We should take inspiration from Lord Ram to fulfil people's aspirations," he said. Modi said all institutions and political parties must stand together for national interest.

Citing a Sanskrit verse, the prime minister said, "May our thoughts be aligned; may all the institutions of the nation, all political parties, stand together for national interests. We must proceed with this very spirit and we must fight together against the enemies of the country."

The prime minister's comments bear significance as the government continues to make efforts to build consensus for passage of the delimitation-linked women reservation bill.