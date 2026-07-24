PM responsible for ‘collapse’ of education system, says Rahul

The Congress on Thursday dismissed Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s announcement on setting up fast-track courts for paper leak cases as inadequate, accusing him of shielding those responsible for repeated examination leaks and asserting that the crisis could not be resolved without the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

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The Opposition also demanded that the Prime Minister apologise to students, withdraw cases against those arrested during the July 20 protest and ensure action against those responsible for the alleged police excesses against student demonstrators.

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Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi held the Prime Minister directly responsible for what he described as the collapse of the country’s education system.

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“You are the one who has harmed the future of our youth the most. You allowed the complete capture and destruction of the education system and protected every person responsible for it,” Rahul said.

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh accused Modi of once again choosing social media over Parliament, alleging that the Prime Minister had avoided a debate on an issue affecting millions of students. He claimed Modi appeared rattled by the nationwide outrage over paper leaks rather than genuinely concerned about students.

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Continuing the party’s attack, Ramesh alleged that the BJP government’s tenure had become synonymous with “Vote chori, seat chori, chanda chori and exam paper chori”.

Congress president and Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge said the Opposition had sought a discussion under Rule 267 from the very first day of the monsoon session, but the government refused to allow it. He alleged that instead of debating the issue in Parliament, the government allowed students protesting outside Parliament to face police action.

Kharge said the BJP was determined to protect Pradhan and asserted that the Opposition would insist on the Education Minister’s resignation before any meaningful discussion could take place. He also questioned why the Prime Minister remained silent until now if he was genuinely concerned about students.

Congress general secretary (organisation) KC Venugopal said students, parents and the country had been demanding Pradhan’s resignation since the controversy erupted. He said the Education Minister should be removed immediately, cases against protesting students withdrawn and the Prime Minister should apologise to the youth.

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said it was unprecedented that MPs of the ruling party were protesting outside Parliament while the government itself was preventing the House from functioning. She said the Prime Minister could not claim credit for every achievement while distancing himself from repeated examination paper leaks.

Alleging that 152 examination papers had leaked during the past decade without a single conviction, Priyanka said the Prime Minister must also accept responsibility for the failures of his government. Referring to Modi’s social media post, she said students were seeking accountability, not assurances, and questioned why the government remained silent when they were allegedly lathicharged and tear-gassed during their protest.

“If the government truly stands with students, it should listen to them instead of responding only after they have been assaulted on the streets,” she said.

Congress media and publicity department chairman Pawan Khera said the Prime Minister’s announcement of fast-track courts fell far short of the students' demands. Alleging that the BJP leadership had closed ranks to protect Pradhan, he said students were demanding justice, accountability and fulfilment of their demands, not symbolic announcements.

He maintained that removing the Education Minister would be the first step towards restoring students' faith in the education system.