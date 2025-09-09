PM says Nepal crisis heart-rending, chairs Cabinet Committee on Security meet 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday chaired a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Security to discuss the situation arising out of the unfolding crisis in Nepal and appealed for peace.

In a post on X, the PM said, "On my return from Himachal Pradesh and Punjab today, a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Security discussed the developments in Nepal. The violence in Nepal is heart-rending. I am anguished that many young people have lost their lives."

He said the stability, peace and prosperity of Nepal are of utmost importance to us.

"I humbly appeal to all my brothers and sisters in Nepal to support peace," PM said.

The CCS consists of the PM, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.