'PM says sab changa si, reality is sab mehnga si': Congress flags 10% wholesale inflation, falling wages

The Congress on Monday targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi over rising prices and falling real wages, claiming wholesale inflation had remained around 10 per cent for four consecutive months even as inflation-adjusted earnings declined, leaving households squeezed from both ends.

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh cited the latest Wholesale Price Index (WPI) data to argue that prices of essential commodities continued to rise, putting crores of families under financial pressure.

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“The PM keeps saying sab changa si, but actually sab mehnga si,” Ramesh said, using the wordplay to question the government's claims on the economy.

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The Congress leader said the pressure of higher prices was being compounded by a fall in wages.

Citing data from the Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE), Ramesh claimed inflation-adjusted wages had fallen 5.7 per cent since April, meaning workers were losing purchasing power at a time when household expenses were rising.

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He particularly flagged the situation in rural India, where, according to the figures cited by him, wages had declined by 9 per cent. Ramesh claimed rural wages had fallen even in nominal terms, making the squeeze more severe outside urban centres.

“Prices of all essential commodities have continued their upward rise, causing huge hardships to crores of families,” he said.

The Congress has sought to make the combination of inflation, wages and household purchasing power a central part of its economic attack on the Modi government.