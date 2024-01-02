PM seeks feedback on 10-yr performance

Tribune News Service

Aditi Tandon

New Delhi, January 1

On the first day of the New Year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi asked people to share their feedback on the performance of the BJP-led NDA government over the past 10 years.

Launching the ‘Jan Man Survey’ ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, the PM invited views of the public on “New India’s rise and progress”. “What do you think of the progress achieved by India in various sectors in the last 10 years? Share your feedback directly with me through the #JanManSurvey on the NaMo App!” the PM said in a post on X.

PM Modi’s move comes at a time when the government is enlisting “jan bhagidari” (community participation) as an essential feature of all its campaigns, political or social.

Official sources said the survey outcomes would help the government draft points for the vote on account, the last Budget exercise in February ahead of the General Election, besides flagging the high and low points of the BJP rule as perceived by the people.

“The exercise will also help bring people closer to the government and give the confidence to the masses to speak their mind at a time when the Opposition alliance is hell bent on peddling negative narratives about India’s growth story,” a source said, adding that the PM believed in engaging people as a source of success of all endeavours as evidenced earlier in his Swachh Bharat campaign and Covid-19 management. The PM has already appealed to all citizens to celebrate Diwali on January 22, the day of Ram Mandir consecration in Ayodhya, in another example of attempts to forge government-BJP-people ties.

Plans to go directly to the people for opinions on how PM Modi and his government fared in 10 years come at a time when principal Opposition Congress and its leaders, particularly Rahul Gandhi, have been repeatedly flagging economic disparities, inflation and joblessness as major issues of concern. “Let us see what the people feel” is what the PM was interested in, said sources.

Survey ahead of general election

