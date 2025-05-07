PM Shehbaz Sharif says Pak Army was ready for Indian attack

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday said the Pakistan Army was ready for an Indian attack, lauding his forces for the "swift response".

Addressing a session of Parliament amid escalated tensions between the two countries, Shehbaz claimed that the Pakistan armed forces destroyed five Indian jets. He, however, did not provide any evidence in support of his claim.

"Last night, 80 Indian aircraft were part of the offensive, but Pakistan's air defence effectively neutralised the threat,” he claimed.

The Prime Minister lauded the Pakistan Air Force and its chief "for the swift response", saying the armed forces had prior intelligence about India's plans.

"We shot down five enemy jets, including Rafales, and also downed two Indian drones,” he claimed, without providing any evidence to back up his claims.

Referring to Rafale jets, the prime minister claimed Pakistan jammed their systems.

"Our armed forces were on high alert round the clock and ready to defend the homeland,” Shehbaz said.

The prime minister said Pakistan had offered a transparent international investigation into the Pahalgam attack, claiming that India responded with "aggression" instead of cooperation.

Separately, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar said that Pakistan exercised restraint in the face of India's strikes.

Earlier, Shehbaz presided over the National Security Council meeting, which was attended by cabinet ministers, chief ministers, all services chiefs and senior officers to discuss the situation.

The NSC meeting described the strikes as India's “unprovoked” and “unlawful act of war” and said the "armed forces of Pakistan have duly been authorised to undertake corresponding actions”.

Sharif later chaired a cabinet meeting.

The Pakistan Army said at least 26 people were killed and 46 injured in the Indian strikes launched shortly after midnight on cities in the Punjab province and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.