PM: Sikh history shows we faced cruelty bravely

New Delhi, December 26

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said the history of the Sikhs showed how Indians faced cruelty and despotism with courage and dignity. Addressing a function organised at the Bharat Mandapam here on the occasion of the Veer Bal Diwas, Modi said the day reminded everyone of the supreme sacrifices made by the sons of the 10th Sikh Guru, Gobind Singh.

Shah in WB gurdwara Home Minister Amit Shah paid obeisance at Gurdwara Badi Sangat Sahib in Kolkata and said the sacrifices of the sons of the Tenth Guru would keep inspiring generations.

Modi said the 10th Guru’s sons, killed by Mughals, continue to inspire the nation. “They showed unparalleled bravery at a young age,” he said. Stating that Indians were finally coming out of the mentality of slavery, the PM said Indians must respect their own heritage and only then the world would respect the heritage of India. “Today when we are taking pride in our heritage, the world’s viewpoint has also changed,” he said.

Recalling the history of the battles at Chamkaur and Sirhind fought by Sikhs against Mughals, the Prime Minister said these couldn’t be brushed under the carpet.

The PM, who had in January last year announced that December 26 would be observed as Veer Bal Diwas to mark the martyrdom of Zorawar Singh and Fateh Singh, the day is now being celebrated internationally also as events are being organised in the US, the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, the UAE and Greece.

