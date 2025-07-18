Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday launched a scathing attack on Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) party in Bihar, accusing it of usurping the land of poor people before giving them jobs, stalling development and depriving the state of its rightful resources.

Advertisement

The PM also dedicated multiple development projects worth over Rs 7,200 crore to the state and flagged off four new Amrit Bharat Express trains. Notably, the state is likely to go to polls in November this year.

Asserting that Bihar’s progress is essential for India’s growth, Modi said, "To advance Eastern India, Bihar must be transformed into a developed state."

Advertisement

Modi cited figures to emphasise what he called the neglect Bihar faced. “During the 10 years of previous governments, Bihar received only around Rs 2 lakh crore from the Centre. Compare that to nearly Rs 9 lakh crore allocated under our government in the last 10 years," he said.

The Prime Minister alleged that the previous governments practiced “politics of vendetta,” using fund allocation as a political weapon against Bihar.

Advertisement

Recalling the condition of Bihar two decades ago, Modi said development was at a standstill and poverty rampant. “It was unimaginable back then that funds meant for the poor would reach them. Today, over four crore houses have been built under the PM Awas Yojana, with nearly 60 lakh in Bihar alone,” he added.

He placed special emphasis on women’s empowerment, stating that schemes like Jan Dhan Yojana have given 3.5 crore women in Bihar access to financial independence. He highlighted how pension amounts have been increased under Nitish Kumar’s state government and credited the rise of 'Lakhpati Didis' — women earning over a lakh per year — as a sign of grassroots economic empowerment.

Modi also touched upon employment initiatives, noting the Bihar government's recent appointments of lakhs of youth in government jobs. He announced a new Rs 15,000 incentive for first-time private-sector employees, part of a larger Rs 1 lakh crore central initiative aimed at bolstering employment opportunities.

He contrasted these measures with the alleged failures of past governments, accusing them of hoarding power and wealth within political families while neglecting backward classes and tribal communities. “Their arrogance is visible to everyone in Bihar today. They denied rights and respect to people outside their circle,” Modi said.

Reiterating the government’s commitment to tackling extremism, Modi highlighted the reduction in Naxal violence in districts like Champaran, Aurangabad, Gaya and Jamui.