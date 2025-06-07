DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM India Pakistan News Explainers Defence Photo Gallery IPL 2025
Home / India / PM stopped Army out of fear of ‘big country’: West Bengal Minister Firhad

PM stopped Army out of fear of ‘big country’: West Bengal Minister Firhad

BJP says speaking less like an Indian leader and more like a Pakistani politician trying to belittle the Indian government and its leadership
article_Author
PTI
Kolkata, Updated At : 06:53 PM Jun 07, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Firhad Hakim. File photo
Advertisement

West Bengal Minister Firhad Hakim on Saturday courted controversy by stating that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had stopped the armed forces during Operation Sindoor “out of fear of a big country”.

Advertisement

Attaching a video of Hakim’s purported byte to reporters, BJP IT cell chief Amit Malviya slammed Hakim, a senior functionary of TMC, and accused him of making a “disgraceful attack” on the PM on the instruction of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

In the video, Hakim was heard telling reporters, “The PM had halted the Indian Army’s barrage of attacks against Pakistan out of fear of a big nation, like a ‘kapurush’ (coward). How can the PM claim he has done anything big? How can he take credit for Operation Sindoor?”

Advertisement

Countering Hakim, Malviya posted on his X handle, “Listen carefully to what Kolkata Mayor Firhad Hakim is saying — the same man who once infamously called parts of Kolkata ‘Mini Pakistan’ and openly harbours dreams of turning India into an Islamic state. Now, under clear instructions from his leader Mamata Banerjee, he has launched a vile and disgraceful attack on the PM. He shamelessly claimed that PM Modi had no role in giving Pakistan a befitting reply through Operation Sindoor. He went a step further and labelled him a ‘coward’ for observing a ceasefire and not extending Operation Sindoor further,” he added.

“Frankly, this rhetoric sounds less like an Indian leader and more like a Pakistani politician trying to belittle the Indian government and its leadership. Such statements expose the mindset of those who put partisan hate above national interest. The people of India will see through this,” he added.

Advertisement

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts