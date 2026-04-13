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Home / India / PM to address ‘Nari Shakti Vandan Sammelan’ today

PM to address ‘Nari Shakti Vandan Sammelan’ today

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Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 06:58 AM Apr 13, 2026 IST
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Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend and address the national-level ‘Nari Shakti Vandan Sammelan’ at Vigyan Bhawan here on Monday, with the event set to focus on women’s participation in governance and policymaking ahead of the Parliament session.

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The sammelan is expected to bring together women achievers and representatives from a wide range of sectors. The event is aimed at highlighting the expanding role of women across fields and their contribution to public life, as per officials.

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