PM to address ‘Nari Shakti Vandan Sammelan’ today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend and address the national-level ‘Nari Shakti Vandan Sammelan’ at Vigyan Bhawan here on Monday, with the event set to focus on women’s participation in governance and policymaking ahead of the Parliament session.

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The sammelan is expected to bring together women achievers and representatives from a wide range of sectors. The event is aimed at highlighting the expanding role of women across fields and their contribution to public life, as per officials.

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