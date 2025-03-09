DT
Home / India / PM to attend National Day celebrations at Port Louis

Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 03:30 AM Mar 09, 2025 IST
PM Narendra Modi. ani
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will embark on a two-day visit to Mauritius next week, where he will attend the country’s National Day celebrations as the chief guest.

To mark the occasion, an Indian Naval Ship will make a port call at Port Louis. A marching contingent from the Indian Navy, an Indian Navy helicopter, the Akash Ganga skydiving team from the Indian Air Force and a team of National Cadet Corps (NCC) will also participate in the celebrations.

Briefing the media on Saturday, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said the visit, starting March 11, will be PM Modi’s second to Mauritius, the last being in 2015. “In 2015, the Prime Minister articulated the vision of SAGAR (Security and Growth for All in the Region) from Mauritius, underscoring India’s commitment to the Indian Ocean region,” Misri said.

On arrival in Port Louis, PM Modi will receive a ceremonial welcome and pay homage to Mauritius’ founding father, Seewoosagur Ramgoolam, at the Seewoosagur Ramgoolam Botanical Garden. He will also meet the country’s President and Prime Minister.

During the visit, Modi will inaugurate several projects and witness the signing of multiple MoUs in areas such as capacity-building, bilateral trade, combating cross-border financial crimes and promoting small and medium enterprises.

India and Mauritius share close cooperation in maritime security, development partnerships, capacity-building, international forums, cultural exchanges, and strong people-to-people ties. Indian-origin people constitute nearly 70 per cent of Mauritius’ 1.3 million population.

