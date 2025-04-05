PM to inaugurate Pamban Bridge in TN tomorrow

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the New Pamban Bridge during his visit to Tamil Nadu on Ram Navami on April 6.

The bridge, constructed by Rail Vikas Nigam Limited (RVNL), stands as a testament to India’s engineering prowess and visionary infrastructure development.

According to the Ministry of Railways, the bridge was conceived to address the limitations of its predecessor while paving the way for enhanced regional connectivity and economic growth. The bridge will accommodate heavier rail traffic and faster trains.