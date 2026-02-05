‘PM took refuge in lies’: Rahul Gandhi slams Modi over his Rajya Sabha address

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi took a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his address in the Rajya Sabha on Thursday, saying he was "so afraid of the truth that he took refuge in lies".

The leader of the opposition in the Lok Sabha sought to know why the prime minister had "panicked" so much by just a few questions.

"Modi ji was so afraid of the truth, he took refuge in lies. However, he did what he felt was right," Gandhi said in a post in Hindi on X.

The Congress leader on Wednesday cited former Army chief MM Naravane's "unreleased" memoir to claim that PM Modi shed responsibility during the India-China conflict in 2020 and passed the buck on to the general.

Gandhi had said he had been told that he could not quote from this "memoir" in the Lok Sabha. "The main line is what the PM said -- 'jo uchit samjho woh karo' (do what you feel right)," he said.

Gandhi's remarks on Thursday came after Modi accused the Congress of insulting the President of India by resorting to disruptions in the Lok Sabha during the debate on her address.

He also accused the main opposition party of insulting tribals, Dalits, and people from the northeast.

Replying to a debate on the Motion of Thanks to the President's address in the Rajya Sabha, Modi accused the Congress of insulting the Constitution.