PM under ‘GyaneshGate’ siege, will not retaliate to US visa crackdown: Congress

Attacking the government over the US government’s actions affecting Indian IT professionals, the Congress on Friday said India has a number of options to retaliate but a "thoroughly compromised" Prime Minister Narendra Modi, now under "siege" on "GyaneshGate", will not do so.

The opposition party said the appeasement of bullies never pays.

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In a post on X, Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh said, “That appeasement of bullies never pays is once again proven by the US Govt's actions yesterday targeted directly against Indian IT professionals.”

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This has come shortly after the Modi government went out of its way to please US President Donald Trump by imposing UPI MDR charges that will clearly and directly benefit American companies, Ramesh claimed.

"India has a number of options to retaliate under laws already passed by Parliament like the Digital Personal Data Protection Act, 2023, and its Rules. But a thoroughly compromised PM now under siege on GyaneshGate will not do so," the Congress leader said in a reference to the opposition's push for Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar's resignation over alleged SIR irregularities.

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The US on Thursday suspended eight IT firms, including Microsoft, Tata, Infosys and Wipro, from a programme to apply for green cards for foreign workers, contending that the practice has shut out Americans from the job market.

The announcement was made by Vice President JD Vance, Labour Secretary Keith Sonderling, and Attorney General Todd Blanche as part of the action under the aegis of the US Anti-Fraud Task Force.