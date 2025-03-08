PM unveils Rs 2,580-cr projects in Silvassa

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today launched development works worth over Rs 2,580 crore in Silvassa in the Union Territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu.

Addressing a gathering, the Prime Minister said the region had made considerable progress since the formation of the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre in 2014.

“Since 2014, Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Daman and Diu has witnessed a major transformation into a modern and progressive region. When I first visited the area, it was vastly different, with people questioning what could come of a small coastal region. However, I always had faith in the people of this place and their capabilities,” said Modi.

Sharing the example of Singapore, an erstwhile fishing village which transformed into a progressive nation, the PM said “the transformation of Singapore happened due to the strong willpower of its people”.

He said the citizens of the union territory could also adopt a similar resolve for development.

“Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Daman and Diu is not just a union territory but a source of pride and heritage. This is why we are transforming the region into a model state known for its holistic development,” Modi said, hailing his NDA ally NCP’s Praful Patel for the development of the area.

Later, the PM launched the Surat Food Security Saturation Campaign Programme in Gujarat’s Limbayat.

The PM laid stress on the need to reduce weight as he cited a report which claimed that nearly 44 crore people in India may be obese by 2050, and described the figure as "huge and scary".

He also distributed the benefits under the National Food Security Act to over 2.3 lakh beneficiaries.

Addressing the gathering, the PM emphasised the unique spirit of Surat city, highlighting its strong foundation of work and charity. “The city’s essence cannot be forgotten, as it is defined by collective support and celebrating the growth of all.

Surat is known for its culture of mutual support and progress, where people work together for the benefit of everyone. Surat is a leading city in Gujarat and India, and is now also taking the lead in ensuring food and nutrition security for the poor and marginalised. The city’s food security saturation campaign will serve as an inspiration for other districts across the country,” he said.