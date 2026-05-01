PM working to protect India’s image globally: Pawar defends Modi

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The statement by Nationalist Congress Party (SP) chief was read with interest in political circles since it came almost parallel to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's personal attack on PM whom he called a "traitor" inviting strong rebuttals from top ministers including Kiren Rijiju. The ruling BJP said Gandhi was speaking an anti India language.

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Pawar meanwhile had a piece of advice for political colleagues. "Political differences should not come in the way when it comes to protecting India's prestige and honour, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi is working to uphold the country's honour abroad,"the veteran Maratha leader said.

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Pawar, the Rajya Sabha MP, was speaking at a gathering of former state and district office-bearers in Mumbai.

The former minister in the Congress-led UPA Cabinet also said that politicians should rise about divergences in matters of national prestige; and whenever there is a chance to collaborate on national interest, they must join hands.

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While Pawar took a strong pro-Modi line, another INDIA bloc ally Shiv Sena (UBT) disagreed with him. Sanjay Raut said, "We don't agree with (Sharad Pawar's ) statement. The PM must reply to questions. Indira Gandhi, Rajiv Gandhi, PV Narsimha Rao and Manmohan Singh used to talk to the press whenever they went abroad. They did not run away from giving answers."